First free fishing weekend of the year to take place this weekend

NEW YORK — Anglers and new fishers across the state will be able to fish for free this weekend.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Monday that the first free fishing weekend in the state will take place Feb. 19 and 20. Freshwater anglers will be able to fish for free without a license during those days. All other freshwater fishing regulations still apply.

"New York State is home to many great fishing spots, and I encourage both new and experienced anglers alike to take advantage of the annual February Free Fishing Day, which gives everyone the chance to appreciate the great outdoors at no cost and introduce family and friends to a new hobby," Hochul said. "Getting outside to experience New York's natural beauty is a perfect way to have fun and recharge at one of New York's many world-class fishing destinations. Visiting your local fisheries provides both recreational enjoyment and serves as a vital economic generator, supporting local economies statewide."

"The annual February free fishing weekend is a perfect time to get outside and discover the wide range of winter fishing opportunities in New York and for first-time anglers to head to waters with ice thick enough to access safely and give ice fishing a try. Ice fishing is a great way to connect with the outdoors with friends and family. And weather permitting, ice fishing is easily enjoyed with other outdoor activities like ice skating, snow shoeing, and cross country skiing," New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos said.

Beginners who are interested in participating are encouraged to download the Ice Fishing Chapter of DEC's I FISH NY Beginners' Guide to Freshwater Fishing. Information in that chapter will tell people how to get started.

Additionally, people can watch YouTube videos on the DEC channel.

A full list of bodies of water where fishing is permitted is available on the DEC ice fishing webpage.

DEC is reminding people to make sure the ice is thick enough before going out - at least 4 inches of solid clear ice is usually safe for people to out on the lake by foot. However, ice can be different thicknesses between bodies of water and even on the same one.