Firefighters rescue residents from Niagara County apartment fire

One person was injured in the fire.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fire that broke out late Friday night at an apartment building in the Town of Niagara.

Just before 10:30 p.m., the sheriff's office says it received multiple 911 calls reporting a fire at an apartment building on 3142 Bellreng Drive.

When a Niagara County Sheriff's deputy arrived on scene, they reportedly saw flames coming out of the roof of building and an exterior wall on the third floor.

Deputies say residents were trapped on a third floor balcony due to the flames. However, first responders were able to get all of the residents and their pets to safety.

Deputies say a 28-year-old woman was taken to ECMC by Mercy EMS and treated for non-life-threatening burn injuries.