Firefighters participate in annual rapid intervention training course

GETZVILLE, N.Y. — The Getzville Fire Company hosted its annual rapid intervention training course over the weekend.
Firefighters from all across Western New York participated in the course. It's designed to train them for rapid deployment, and it could come in handy if they ever have to rescue lost, injured, or trapped firefighters.
The course is made up of training scenarios inspired by real incidents, some of which resulted in firefighter fatalities. They use the learning experience to train for anything.
