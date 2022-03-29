Mayor Brown launches 'Stop, Drop, Roll' campaign to recruit firefighters

Anyone interested in becoming a Buffalo firefighter, there is one month left to apply to take the exam on June 4.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mayor Brown announced Tuesday that the city kicked off the “Stop, Drop and Roll” initiative, as part of an ongoing recruitment campaign to hire the next generation of Buffalo firefighters.

Stop, Drop and Roll campaign will consist of a series of in-person opportunities that will be held on Saturdays for interested candidates to apply for the June 4 exam.

“We’re asking interested city residents who want to become a Buffalo firefighter to stop by one of these Saturday in-person registration booths, fill out and drop off their completed exam application and then roll out and prepare for the June 4th Buffalo Firefighter Exam," Brown said.

The Stop, Drop and Roll events will take place on Saturdays, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

“Our goal is to reach as many potential fire recruits as possible through our 'Home of the Brave' campaign, and the 'Stop, Drop and Roll' initiative will make it even easier for neighborhood residents to fill out and complete an application in just one simple stop,” Brown said.

Below are the locations for the Stop, Drop and Roll events:

April 2:

Buffalo City Hall-Room 1001

April 9:

Bennett High School-2885 Main Street

International Preparatory School/110 14th Street

April 23:

Frederick Law Olmsted-319 Suffolk Street

AND

Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts-450 Masten Avenue