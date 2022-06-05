VOICE Buffalo is trying to engage and change the city by finding solutions through discussion,

Following the Kensington announcement, VOICE Buffalo hosted a 'Justice and Belonging Lab' to focus on addressing gun violence, poverty, and more.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When the Kensington Expressway was built there was little concern about the impact it would have on the people living on the east side of Buffalo, a predominantly African-American neighborhood. Its construction created an equity issue, which on Friday state and local leaders pledged would be righted.

A $1 billion investment was announced to cover a portion of the roadway but when weighing equity in the City of Buffalo, the 33 is far from the only issue.

VOICE Buffalo hosted its first "Justice and Belonging Lab" just a few hours after the Kensington announcement, a program meant to focus on addressing gun violence, poverty, and more. Dozens of people attended the lab at the Greater Royal Worship Center on Clinton Street.

"We see the alarming trend nationwide with gun violence and inequality and injustice so what we want to do is be at the forefront to find solutions," said Jerome Wright, Vice President of VOICE Buffalo.

Wright knows the issues plaguing impoverished areas of Buffalo firsthand. He grew up on the East Side where all too often he said people have been forgotten.

"I think the pandemic showed many of the disparities that we've already lived with but now society knows about," Wright said.

Disparities in access to healthcare and transportation, services, and historically investment when compared to other parts of the city. Wright used South Buffalo, Downtown, and the Waterfront as examples.

In his position as Vice President of VOICE Buffalo, Wright believes solutions to stopping issues like inequality, injustice, and gun violence will come from East Side neighbors.

"We have to speak up, we have to be informed we have to be engaged because if you're not engaged your just letting it continue," said VOICE Buffalo, Lead Community Organizer Tyrell Ford, who planned the "Justice and Belonging Lab."