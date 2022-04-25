Buffalo 'Slow Streets' launched to help get a handle on speeding

Perhaps you've encountered or may soon encounter one of those speed humps on some of Buffalo's residential streets.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Speeding cars on Buffalo's residential streets has been a concern for some city residents for some time. But the city is once again offering a way to slow the traffic.

Perhaps you've encountered or may soon encounter one of those speed humps on some of Buffalo's residential streets and maybe you've bottomed out with your car.

Margaret Jones who is President of the Erskine Avenue Block Club off Bailey doesn't have much sympathy for you.

"They'll live and they'll learn. Yes, they will."

She feels it's an important lesson for some speeding drivers and an important traffic slowing improvement for residents.

"I love them and can we have some more? One in the center I think. Really. Yes - I think it'll save lives."

Boby Higgs who lives on nearby Easton Street agrees.

"They work. People maybe hit one on the street. Then they see the rest of them. Then they see the signs. They'll slow down, ease over the bumps and go on some. It's slowing down. It's stopping the speeding."

The seven-foot-long speed humps are different from speed bumps you might find in a parking lot. They are more gradual in slope to allow plows or emergency vehicles to get over them but they also slow traffic to 15 miles an hour.

Buffalo DPW started rolling them out in 2019 under its state-funded so far Slow Streets Program. It's not applicable to main roads or arterials but may perhaps be perfect for a neighborhood.

Buffalo Common Councilman Joel Feroleto who represents the Delaware District says, "They initially did this as a pilot project. And they noticed that when they were on one street - the adjacent street saw a significant increase in traffic. So part of the application is to do it as a neighborhood so adjacent streets are both getting them at the same time."

They are now in round three of applications for residents and neighborhoods who can apply by August 1 on Slow Streets on the city's website.

But we also spoke to Buffalo City Engineer Nolan Skipper about some possible issues with the city's response to the previous applications.