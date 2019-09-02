NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is aiming to improve its cancer care in Niagara County, through a partnership with Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

The partnership is focused on lung cancer screening, treatment and survivor support. Niagara County’s rates of lung and bronchial cancer are higher than the state and national averages.

Joseph Ruffolo, Preident and CEO of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical center said, "Our large number of chemical plants, history of former smokestack industries, not to mention the legacy of the Love Canal and six other EPA Superfund sites, the presence of cancer care casts a pall over those who live and who work here."

The state health department lists lung cancer as the leading cause of death for women, and the second for men, in Niagara County.