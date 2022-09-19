Feds reject push to lower pilot hours rule, which Flight 3407 families opposed

Regional Airline wanted less hours to hire pilots.

CLARENCE CENTER, N.Y. — The federal government has turned down a request by a regional airline to hire pilots with half the flying experience generally required. The Federal Aviation Administration says it's in the public interest to uphold the current standards.

Republic Airways had petitioned to hire first officers - or co-pilots - with 750 hours of flying time if they completed Republic's training program. In most cases, people need 1,500 hours of flying time to qualify for an airline pilot's license, although pilots with military experience can qualify at 750 hours.

Republic argued that its training would be similar to the military.

Members of the Flight 3407 Families organization had strongly opposed the move by the regional carrier because they felt it would undermine the standard they had fought so hard to see enacted by the FAA. That came after numerous lobbying trips to Capitol Hill and FAA Headquarters in Washington. They point to the safety record without a major airline crash since their package of suggestions was put into effect by the FAA.