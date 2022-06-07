Western New York Congress Members ask FAA to reject request for exemption to 1500 hour pilot training

The bipartisan push is an effort to not roll back requirements put in place following the 3407 crash in Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Congressmembers Brian Higgins (D-NY-26) and Chris Jacobs (R-NY-27) sent a letter to the Federal Aviation Administration urging them to reject a request for an exemption to the 1,500 pilot training requirement.

The letter was sent to FAA Acting Administrator Bill Nolen about a petition from Republic Airways for an exemption to the hours required in training, reducing it to 750 instead.

Higgins and Jacobs wrote, "The request for an exemption would effectively roll back hard-fought aviation safety reforms implemented after the deadly crash of Flight 3407 in Western New York. This and any other request to scale back flight safety measures should be soundly rejected to ensure that the safety of the flying public is not compromised."

A requirement of 1,500 hours of flight time in training was one of the requirement put in place following the Flight 3407 tragedy in 2009 in the Airline Safety and Federal Aviation Administration Extension Act signed in 2010.

"It is discouraging to say the least that thirteen years later we are still fighting back attempts from these regional airlines to water down the safety reforms that Elly and all of our loved ones paid for in blood," declared John Kausner of Clarence Center, who lost his twenty-four year old daughter Ellyce. "Particularly when this law has led to the safest period of our nation's aviation history, with no fatal crashes in over a decade. We cannot say thank you enough to Congressmen Higgins and Jacobs for their unwavering support and strong reminder that safety is a bipartisan issue, and we are firmly resolved to keep up this fight in the upcoming FAA Reauthorization process."

In their letter Higgins and Jacobs go on to say: “As you know, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) concluded that the crash of Colgan Air Flight 3407 was caused in part by pilot inexperience leading to error, which resulted in the deaths of all passengers and crew on board and one individual on the ground. Like Republic Airways, Colgan Air was a regional airline. Since the crash of Flight 3407 in 2009, there has not been a fatal crash on a U.S. carrier, a testament to the necessity of the flight safety reforms enacted in the Airline Safety and Federal Aviation Administration Extension Act of 2010 (P.L. 111-216), including the increase to 1500 required pilot training hours. Any permission to roll back these reforms jeopardizes the safety of the flying public and puts communities across the country in the position of potentially suffering an unthinkable tragedy.”