FBI looking for more victims of suspect who allegedly preyed on teens using Snapchat

Pennsylvania man was arrested in November for allegedly enticing underage girls to make and send him sexually explicit photos and videos.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — FBI Buffalo is joining with several other law enforcement agencies around the country trying to identify potential victims of an alleged sex crime.

FBI offices in Pittsburgh, Phoenix, Virginia, the Fairfax County Police and Campbell County Sheriff's Office in Virginia are looking for anyone who may have had contact with Kaung Myat Kyaw. Kyaw, of Penn Hills, PA, also may be known by the following user names: Savnxh, jokerxkris, krxs.com, or variations of these names.

FBI Pittsburgh arrested Kyaw in November for allegedly enticing underage girls to produce and transmit sexually explicit photos and videos. Authorities believe there may be other victims from across the country.

The FBI says contact would have been initiated through a text message in which the person would pose as Snapchat support claiming the account was logged in from an IP address that did not belong to them. The person would ten ask for login credentials or a reset password code and, in some instances, the PIN for the 'My Eyes Only' folder. Once the information was received, the account would be taken over and photos would be saved by the subject.

Contact may also have been made through catfishing. The subject would pose as a bi-sexual female, age 14-16 years old, on various friend finding platforms. The conversations would move from the platform to Snapchat, where nude images were allegedly exchanged.

After the exchange, a separate account would add the victim and begin attempting to extort the victim by initiating a '7 Day Challenge'. The challenge included the victim producing increasingly demeaning sexual pictures and videos for the next seven days. If the victim refused to take part, the subject threatened to send the nude images to the victim's family and friends.

If you know anyone who may have been victimized by Kyaw or has information about him, you're asked to visit fbi.gov/7dc and fill out a short questionnaire. Responses are voluntary, but may be useful in the investigation and to identify you as a potential victim.