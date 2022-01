Crime Stoppers of WNY is offering a reward of up to $2,500 leading to the arrest of Devon A. Wright.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers of WNY is offering a reward of up to $2,500 leading to the arrest of Batavia fugitive Devon A. Wright.

Wright had four active warrants on complaints of sexual assault, attempted assaults, assault in the third degree and attempted criminal possession of a weapon.