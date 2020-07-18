x
Families can meet wild cats, exotic birds and more during Animal Play Day

Hawk Creek is offering weekend activity days for families to get up close with uncommon wildlife.
Credit: WGRZ
Meisha is a 14 year old African Serval living at Hawk Creek Wildlife Center.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Hawk Creek Wildlife Center in East Aurora is offering a summer event that will allow families an intimate experience with animals you don't see everyday.

Animal Play Day will provide up-close encounters with wildlife such as exotic birds and wild cats.

The event is happening Saturday, July 18 and Sunday, July 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

This includes meeting Zane, the serval, and Tracker, the Eurasian Lynx, who are some of the center's wild cat ambassadors.

Masks will be required for everyone older than two years old. Tickets must be purchased in advance online by clicking here. This event will happen rain or shine. 

