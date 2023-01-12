Explosions in St. Catharines felt in WNY

Niagara Regional Police Service in Canada posted on Facebook that officers are responding to explosions.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Niagara County residents may have woken up to a large boom Thursday morning. 2 On Your Side heard reports from people in Lewiston and Ransomville having their homes shake from what appeared to be an explosion around 6:30 a.m.

The Niagara Regional Police Service is reporting multiple explosions in St. Catharines around 6:30 a.m.

Officers are responding to Seaway haulage Road and Keefer Road. People in the area are asked to stay inside out of the smoke. Officers will be evacuating homes and businesses in the area. There are also road closures.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and more details will be provided when more information is available.