Osmow's to open in Walden Galleria

Osmow's, a Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain, will open at the mall's food court this spring.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A new restaurant is coming to the Walden Galleria food court.

“The popularity of quick-service Mediterranean and Middle Eastern food is starting to soar,” says Ben Osmow, CEO and Head of Franchise Operations, in a released statement. “Our rapid expansion throughout North America is thanks to adventurous eaters, hard-working franchisees, and irresistible menu items that are easy to customize.”

Osmow's serves shawarma dishes, salads, and wraps.

Osmow's, which first opened in 2001 in Ontario, Canada, will be located next to Charley’s Philly Steaks in the food court. It has more than 140 locations in Canada and the United States.