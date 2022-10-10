Evans Police investigate person found in Lake Erie

EVANS, NY-- Town of Evans Police are investigating an incident in which a person was pulled from Lake Erie near Lake Erie Beach Park.
First responders were called to the scene just after 2 pm Saturday after the man was pulled out of the water. People at the beach tried to resuscitate him until police and fire officials took over.
The victim, only identified as a 48-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are not releasing his name until all family is notified.
Evans Police remind everyone to avoid entering the lake during inclement weather.