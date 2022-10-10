Evans Police investigate person found in Lake Erie

First responders were called to scene just after 2pm on Saturday after the person was pulled out of the water.

EVANS, NY-- Town of Evans Police are investigating an incident in which a person was pulled from Lake Erie near Lake Erie Beach Park.

First responders were called to the scene just after 2 pm Saturday after the man was pulled out of the water. People at the beach tried to resuscitate him until police and fire officials took over.

The victim, only identified as a 48-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are not releasing his name until all family is notified.