Person found dead lying along train tracks in the Village of Angola

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Town of Evans police report that a person was found dead lying near railroad tracks in the Village of Angola on Thursday night.

When police arrived at the scene a deceased male was found.

Police report that the injuries he suffered appear to be consistent with being hit by a train.

No more information about the victim is being released at this time.