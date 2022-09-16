Person found dead lying along train tracks in the Village of Angola

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Town of Evans police report that a person was found dead lying near railroad tracks in the Village of Angola on Thursday night.
Police were alerted of a person lying near the CSX Railroad tracks near the North Main and South Main Street crossing around 11 p.m. Thursday.
When police arrived at the scene a deceased male was found.
Police report that the injuries he suffered appear to be consistent with being hit by a train.
No more information about the victim is being released at this time.
The case is currently under investigation.