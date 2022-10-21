Erie County Water Authority rates increasing

Rates will be going up 12% after the board approved the budget on Thursday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are an Erie County Water Authority customer get ready to pay more. Rates are going up 12%.

The board approved its 2023 budget Thursday.

The increase means the average customer will pay about 10 cents more a day, averaging around $36 more per year.

ECWA chairman, Jerome Schad says costs are up for them across the board, including chlorine, and electricity.

He says supply chain issues are also a big factor.

"There are supply chain matters were the costs of everything pipes, couplings, pumps, fittings, devices that measure water flow and chemicals are all going up to the point that contractors or vendors do not want to commit to a long term contract," Schad said.