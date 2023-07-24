Erie County Deputy injured in a crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Erie County Sheriff's Deputy was injured in a crash this weekend while responding to an emergency call in the Town of Holland

The accident happened just after 10pm Sunday on Genesee Road near Savage Road in the Town of Sardinia.



Officials say the deputy was responding to a call of a violent domestic incident when he swerved to avoid hitting a deer in the road. The patrol vehicle left the roadway and hit a utility pole.