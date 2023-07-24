x
Erie County Deputy injured in a crash

The deputy reportedly swerved to avoid a deer when the patrol car veered off the road.
Credit: WGRZ

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Erie County Sheriff's Deputy was injured in a crash this weekend while responding to an emergency call in the Town of Holland 

The accident happened just after 10pm Sunday on Genesee Road near Savage Road in the Town of Sardinia.  

Officials say the deputy was responding to a call of a violent domestic incident when he swerved to avoid hitting a deer in the road. The patrol vehicle left the roadway and hit a utility pole. 

The deputy was taken to ECMC for treatment and later released from the hospital.

