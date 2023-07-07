Sheriff's deputy suffers broken arm while trying to take a man into custody in Town of Lockport

The deputy was taken by ambulance to ECMC to be treated. A 43-year-old City of Lockport man is facing charges.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Niagara County Sheriff's deputy sustained a broken arm while attempting to take someone into custody Sunday morning in the Town of Lockport.

The sheriff's office said 43-year-old David D. Jones of the City of Lockport has been charged with assault, obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest.

The deputy was taken by a South Lockport Fire Company ambulance to Erie County Medical Center to be treated.

It all began with a suspicious person call at the Dollar General on South Transit Road in the Town of Lockport. Personnel from the county sheriff's office and New York State Police spotted a man who matched the description of a suspicious man walking near a laundromat, just north of Dollar General.

The sheriff's deputy said that Jones was a suspect from a previous incident, and that Jones didn't identify himself to the law enforcement on site. The deputy then attempted to take Jones into custody.

That's when the altercation and the deputy's injury occurred. According to the sheriff's office, "Jones fought with the deputy and trooper. During the struggle with Jones, the deputy’s arm was broken."

Jones was taken to Niagara County Jail, where he was charged.