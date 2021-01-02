Erie County rescheduling canceled COVID-19 vaccine appointments

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health says it is rescheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments that were previously canceled due to a lack of supply.

The county health department says it will be sending emails over the next 24 hours to people whose appointments had been cancelled. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the first 1,700 appointments are being rescheduled, starting with the first two days of cancellations from January 18, 2021 and January 19, 2021.