BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are unemployed, under employed or furloughed right now and need a job, there are several companies and organizations that are hiring people locally.

These organizations include ones that are essential business and are increasing their workforce to meet demand during the pandemic. You can click the name of the employer to be taken directly to their website.

ARC of Erie County

Amazon

Amazon plans to hire 100,000 employees to meet online shopping demands. Locally, as of Thursday, Amazon is looking for people to work in their Tonawanda and Lancaster locations.

Amazon's move to hire more employees came just days before employees at several warehouses across the country tested positive for COVID-19, including the warehouses in Staten Island, New York; Queens, New York; Joliet, Illinois; Moreno Valley, Calif.; Jacksonville, Fla.; Shepherdsville, Ky.; Brownstown, Mich.; Oklahoma City, Okla.; Katy, Texas; and Wallingford, Conn.

Catholic Health

Community Services for Every1

Community Services for Every1 is hiring for multiple positions throughout the area.

CVS Pharmacies

Dash's Market

Dash's is hiring part-time and full-time workers across their locations, according to their employment web page.

Dollar General

Elmhurst Dairy

Located in Elma, Elmhurst Dairy produces popular dairy-alternative milks, and is owned by Steuben Foods. They are currently hiring all positions.

Erie County Medical Center (ECMC)

ECMC currently has 221 openings, according to its hiring website, for various positions.

General Mills

HiOperator

HiOperator is a local start-up that is a customer service provider for businesses.

According to its Indeed Jobs page, they are looking to hire multiple full-time positions immediately, and says that while these positions are temporary, workers could be considered for full-time employment. Workers are also eligible for health benefits after working at the company for a month.

Instacart

Instacart is a digital grocery pickup and delivery platform. Instacart shoppers either "shop" for groceries for customers who order online from stores like Tops and Wegmans, they deliver the groceries to the customer, or both. Wages are based on the orders fulfilled. You choose your hours.

Kaleida Health

Kaleida has more than 296 openings, which include medical professionals for its COVID-19 response team.

O-at-ka Milk Products

O-at-ka Milk is hiring full-time positions at its Batavia plant.

OLV Human Services

OLV Human Services has a mix of part-time and full-time positions available throughout Western New York.

SERVPRO Southtowns

SERVEPRO repairs/restores personal properties. They are hiring, and you can also call them at (716) 646-6684 to ask about openings.

Steuben Foods

Suburban Adult Services

Suburban Adult Services has several openings throughout Western New York, including for direct support professionals, who assist people with developmental disabilities.

Tops Markets

Upstate Niagara Cooperative

Upstate Milk is hiring, including at their West Seneca plant.

Walmart

Wegmans

Wegmans says they are looking to hire a few hundred people over the next two months, including both part-time and full-time positions. New employees would be eligible for the extra $2 an hour pay Wegmans instated for those working during the pandemic.

Wegmans is hiring in all departments, but with a larger need for cashiers and people to stock the store. Full-time jobs in culinary and management are also available.

Buffalo Employment and Training Center

The Buffalo Employment and Training Center is available to also assist those looking for jobs. To learn more, click here.

