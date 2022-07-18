Erie County Gun Violence Prevention Task Force releases 1st report

The group cites one of their achievements in the past year the expansion of the Summer Youth Employment Program.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a year of work, Erie County's Gun Violence Prevention Task Force provided its first status report to the community on Monday.

The task force was formed last year following 36 shooting incidents in the City of Buffalo alone during July of 2021. The group is a collaboration of various Erie County departments, along with others including the Erie County Sheriff's Office and the Erie County District Attorney's Office, the Buffalo Police Department, members of the Erie County legislature and local anti-violence leaders.

Among its achievements so far, the task force says it was able to expand the Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) with a focus on gun violence prevention in targeted zip codes throughout the city. Additional funding allowed 73 more young people to engage in a 16-week program, working 25 hours a week.

“National experts, such as the American Academy of Pediatrics and American Public Health Association, recognize gun violence as a public health crisis. Our Task Force focuses on one of the hallmarks of public health: prevention,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “As a county we are coming together to implement interventions that will reduce the risk of devastating physical injuries, deaths, and lasting trauma caused by guns, and contribute to a safer, more stable environment.”

The force is also working to create closer collaborations with the city and its Community Tree Planting Initiative. Research has shown a direct connection between high crime and low vegetation (trees, bushes and shrubs). Data suggests higher rates of crime are found where there are not trees and vegetation.

The task force also hopes to distribute 300 gunlocks to county residents. In addition, it is partnering with the UB School of Social Work to create an environmental scan which will integrate mapping of gun violence hot spots with mapping of assets and resources associated with gun violence prevention and recovery.