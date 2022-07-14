Gov. Hochul announces $13.6 million in funding to help fight gun violence

The funding is also said to be going towards aiding victims and survivors, as well as increasing the state's response.

NEW YORK — On Thursday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced funding to fight gun violence and support victims as well as survivors.

A total of $13.6 million to go towards multiple efforts was announced. Of the more than $13 million, $9.1 million will go towards the state to support more than 30 nonprofit organizations and hospitals to deploy violence intervention staff. $2.5 million will go towards gun violence prevention efforts within the state's Office of Gun Violence Prevention's data analysis and public awareness.

The other $2 million is going towards efforts specifically in for non-profits in Queens.

"This critical funding will boost the efforts of street outreach workers and social workers as they expand proven programs that interrupt and drive down gun violence and provide services and support to victims, families, loved ones and neighborhoods still healing from the trauma inflicted by shootings," Governor Hochul said. "I've said it before and I'll say it again: Enough. We are going to pull together and devote everything we've got to put an end to this public health crisis so our communities can be safe for all New Yorkers."

"Governor Hochul and I understand that we need to do more than just keep the guns off the streets, we also must address intervention and public awareness, and get families the help they need to confront this ongoing public health crisis affecting communities all across our state," said Lieutenant Governor Delgado. "As New York leads the nation in our fight against gun violence, we also must lead the nation in supporting the victims and survivors of gun violence."

The $9.1 million for not-for-profits and hospitals is administered by the state Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS). This money will go towards hiring and retaining workers that have the goal of reducing gun violence. These jobs include outreach workers, violence interrupters and social workers.

Of the $9.1 million, $855,000 was awarded to ECMC for 12 positions.