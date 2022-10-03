Erie County Auto Bureau in Depew closing for renovations

The renovations will begin Wednesday and are scheduled to finish by the end of the year.

DEPEW, N.Y. — A car bureau in Depew is closing for renovations.

On Monday, Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns announced that Erie County Auto Bureau in the George Urban Plaza at 2122 George Urban Blvd is closing Wednesday, Oct. 5 and will reopen by the end of the year.

The new renovations will include new flooring, fresh paint, a public restroom and updated office space with a new layout to increase efficiency, according to the release.

During construction, customers are directed to visit other offices in the area:

Buffalo: Rath Building, 170 Pearl St.

Clarence: Eastern Hills Mall, 4545 Transit Road

Evans: Highland Plaza, 6853 Erie Road

Town of Tonawanda: Sheridan Plaza, 2309 Eggert Road

West Seneca: Southgate Plaza, 1088 Union Road