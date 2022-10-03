Papa John's to open first site in the City of Buffalo

The national restaurant chain will open by late November at the Grid, an upscale apartment complex at 1155 Main St. adjacent to the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

The 1,400-square-foot site will be the fourth in Western New York for owner Muhammad Shoaib, who operates Papa John’s sites at 1715 Niagara Falls Blvd. in Amherst and two in Niagara Falls at 240 First St. inside the Quality Inn and at 7101 Niagara Falls Blvd. in a plaza shared by Consumer’s Beverage across from Target. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.