Emergency sewer repairs taking place on Genesee, East Huron streets in Buffalo

The City of Buffalo announced Monday that sections of Genesee Street or East Huron Street have been closed due to emergency sewer repairs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Anyone planning on driving on Genesee Street or East Huron Street in the City of Buffalo should plan on taking an alternate route.

The City of Buffalo announced Monday that sections of both streets have been closed due to emergency sewer repairs.

As of Monday morning, Genesee Street has been closed between Washington and East Huron streets. In addition, East Huron Street has been closed between Main and Washington streets.

"At this time sewer authority crews are still assessing the extent of the issue and required repairs, so it’s not known when those sections of Genesee and E. Huron streets will reopen to traffic," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown's office said in a provided statement.

At this time, drivers are being told to use West Mohawk Street as a detour.