Cheektowaga receives more money for road improvements

$9 million in New York State funding will go to repairing Union Road from Walden to French Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga will now have more funds available to improve roads in the town.

Some $9 million in state funding will go to repairing Union Road from Walden to French Road.

Funds come from this year's New York State five-year DOT Capital plan. The money will go to road resurfacing and pothole repairs along the heavily trafficked three-mile stretch. There will also be improvements to sidewalks.

"This is infrastructure at its essence," U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins said. "This is very personal for people who drive these roads. They hit potholes, they become very frustrated. It's incumbent of all of us to secure money to go from Washington to New York State, right here to the town of Cheektowaga, to enhance the life quality of this community."