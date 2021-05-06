Elmwood Village Farmers Market to open May 8

This is the 23rd year for the market. It will run from 8am-1pm every Saturday through November.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Elmwood Village Farmers Market is set to kick off Saturday, May 8 on the corners of Elmwood and Bidwell.

This is the 23rd year of the market. It will run from 8am-1pm every Saturday through November.

Weekly vendors will be selling fresh produce, baked goods, fresh meat, flowers, wine, craft beer, eggs and dairy, honey, cheese and more.

“The Farmers Market is the place to support local growers, access fresh produce and locally made goods, and strengthen your community. The EVFM brings together folks from all different walks of life, from communities far beyond just the Elmwood Village and while you can't sit and mingle like you used to, there is still an undeniable sense of community felt within and because of the Elmwood Village Farmers Market,” says Therese Deutschlander, president, Elmwood Village Association

With the COVID-19 pandemic still going, changes have been made to the market's layout to welcome customers in a safer environment.

For the first few weeks, the market will be set-up in the Parkway that runs from Bidwell to Soldier’s Circle. Vendors will also be spread out to allow for social distancing.

Here are some of the other guidelines they will be following:

• Vendors and customers will be required to wear face masks per the guidelines set forth by NYS Agriculture & Markets (until further notice)

• Vendors are required to wear gloves or sanitize their hands after every transaction

• Hand sanitizer stations will be available for use again throughout the market courtesy of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York

• Sampling of wine, beer or spirits will be permitted only while seated at the tasting tables adjacent to those stands (until further notice).

“In 2020, the Elmwood Village Farmers Market served as a local model for how to successfully operate under COVID-19 safety guidelines,” said New York State Senator Sean Ryan. “It was nice to see one of Erie County’s best summer traditions thrive through adversity and continue to bring fresh, locally grown produce to the Elmwood Village. Visiting the market this year is a great way for Western New Yorkers to support the local economy while getting out of the house and taking in one of Buffalo’s beautiful Olmsted parkways. I thank all the vendors and volunteers for coming together once again as we begin another year of the Elmwood Village Farmers Market.”