TreeHouse Toy Store to close after 25 years in the Elmwood Village

In a post on Facebook, the owners of the store thanked the community for its support over the years.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A mainstay in the Elmwood Village will be closing its doors for good in the near future.

The TreeHouse Toy Store announced on Facebook Tuesday that after 25 years in the Elmwood Village. The post read in part, "Our time has come for our next adventure in life."

In a tearful video posted online, one of the owners, Gaetana Schueckler, thanked the community for the love and support over the years. She says "It is a sad moment for us, but it is also a happy moment because we chose this path and we took a leap of faith 25 years ago with just an idea of The TreeHouse and have been blessed to be able to do it for 25 years as a way to be part of this community."

At this point, it is unclear when the store will close. Schueckler says on Facebook that they will remain open as long as there are toys on the shelves and will close one all the stock is sold. The store also detailed online hoe the closing will work: