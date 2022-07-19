Eight Days of Hope helping families in Buffalo's Fillmore District

Eight Days of Hope plans to help 150 families over the course of eight days and volunteers are still needed if you would like to help.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Eight Days of Hope is continuing its work of giving back to those in need.

The nonprofit organization works with businesses and churches across the country to help families following natural disasters. Now their services have brought them to the City of Good Neighbors to help families in Buffalo's Fillmore District.

One-thousand-five-hundred volunteers, including 1,000 people who are from the area, are fixing up dozens of homes. Leaders say the families aren't the only ones who gain something from these projects.

"They come to a site to help somebody rebuild their house or in this case, renovate a house and they're excited to serve and they can't wait to meet the family they're serving. And more often than not, I hear I'm leaving exhausted but my heart is full," said Stephen Tybor III, Eight Days of Hope president and CEO.

Upgrades include new roofs, windows and painting.

"Eight Days of Hope has a tremendous reputation here in the city of Buffalo and has transformed neighborhoods in other districts. I am thrilled that they are coming to the Fillmore District," said Mitchell Nowakowski, Fillmore District Council Member.

