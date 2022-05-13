Eight Days of Hope returns to Buffalo in July

This year's outreach will run from July 16 through July 23 with the help of more than 1,200 volunteers expected.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The nonprofit organization Eight Days of Hope outlined its plans for 2022 on Friday.

The group focuses on a different part of the city each year, with hundreds of volunteers coming together over an eight-day period to provide free home repairs. That can mean anything from painting, roofing, landscaping, to porch or floor repairs.

And this summer they'll be coming to Buffalo's Broadway-Fillmore District.

"Serving the Buffalo community is a joy. We are excited to bring together local businesses, churches, and volunteers and truly embody what it means to be the City of Good Neighbors to those in the Fillmore District," said Stephen Tybor III, Eight Days of Hope president and CEO.

This year's outreach will run from July 16 through July 23 with the help of more than 1,200 volunteers expected.

“Eight Days of Hope has a tremendous reputation here in the city of Buffalo and has transformed neighborhoods in other districts. I am thrilled that they are coming to the Fillmore District,” said Mitchell Nowakowski, Fillmore District Council Member.

For more information about Eight Days of Hope, click here.