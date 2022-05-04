Educators say burnout is leading to more staffing shortages

The National Education Association calls the shortages in schools a "five-alarm crisis."

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Teacher burnout is real.

The National Education Association called recent results of a new survey of teachers a "five-alarm crisis."

Like many industries, schools are still dealing with ongoing staff shortages which continue to take a toll on the remaining staff.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are currently 567,000 fewer educators in America's public schools today than there were pre-pandemic.

Alisa Officer has been an educator for 13 years, 12 of which she spent in the classroom as a math teacher. The officer is now the Director of Curriculum and Instruction at Health Sciences Charter School in Buffalo and says the reality is many teachers are suffering from fatigue.

"Just because class starts at eight doesn't mean you start at eight, especially when you're teaching K-12. It's a beast in itself.," Officer says. "You may have human needs and wants and you know, you're tired, but it really kind of gets put to the backburner when it comes to students because their needs and their wants were always come first. And that is the job we know we signed up for."

TN at 11: Teacher Burnout.



We all have that special teacher who contributed to our success...I have a few. I also have a few friends who are teachers.



Never have I appreciated their profession more than I have in the past 2 years.



It's time to check-in on teachers. @WGRZ — Liz Lewin (@LizLewinTV) April 5, 2022

But the needs and wants of many students doubled, even tripled during the pandemic as learning changed.

"Assistant principals who were back in the classroom, because there were no other options," Officer says. "Trying to teach with a mask on. I'm an asthmatic with allergies and trying to teach with a mask on. It was hard, it's just impossible to do."

Veteran Buffalo Public School Teacher Mike Jeffers agrees the educational community needs to change.

"20 years ago, when I started, if I wanted to get a job as a social studies teacher, anywhere, in theory, Niagara County, you would have 400 other applicants going for the same position," Jeffers explains. "That's not the case now. We have so many positions to be filled within the Buffalo Public Schools, and even in the suburban districts."

The staffing crisis is leaving many students without the one-on-one attention that they need.

"We need more teachers. The issue is, a lot of young kids, they do not want to go into the teaching profession, because they do feel they're undervalued, they do feel they're underpaid," Jeffers continues. "It is difficult, but we push through because we have to."

Officer and Jeffers agree more support, at all levels, and better incentives for teachers could help move forward.