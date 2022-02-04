What teachers want to see changed within Buffalo Public Schools

The school district says its new plans are trying to focus on safety and security, as opposed to policing and punishing.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Teachers who 2 On Your Side spoke with say they don't just teach.

They say they also take on the role of a social worker and even a parent at times because it's what students need.

At the Buffalo School District, they've already gotten new leadership with interim superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams, who is trying to add more school security guards, social workers and counselors as well as getting extra security equipment.

Buffalo School Board Member Terrance Heard says Dr. Williams is already off to a good start, especially because he says she is listening to the concerns both teachers and parents have.

Some teachers we spoke to say they would like to see more support from parents, while other teachers say the district should try to hire more people from within the community who look like the majority of students they'll teach.

"It would be wonderful if I had support from all of them so they're children knew how important education is. Just read a book with them every night, ask them what they did today at school. Or did they have fun? Did you have a good day? Just take a little bit more interest. A lot of them do, but I would just like it to be everyone," said Michelle Phillips, a second-grade teacher at Southside School.

Added DeMario Badger, a seventh and eighth-grade teacher at Charles Drew Science Magnet School: "I really believe if they had more teachers that look like them, it would break it down, because a lot of times when I deal with students, I don't just deal with them, a lot of the times I'll know their families. So when you know the back story and the history, you know how to deal with students appropriately."

Badger says, for example, if two kids were to get into an argument, he knows how to handle it because he knows their families really well from seeing them at church, Walmart, etc.

In addition to increasing the number of security staffers, the district is also planning to hire 11 bus aides.