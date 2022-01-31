ECDOH to offer walk-in COVID-19 testing at 2 locations

The ECDOH opens COVID-19 testing sites at the Jesse Nash Health Center in Buffalo and Erie County Fire Training Academy in Cheektowaga.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health announced Monday that it's expanding its COVID-19 testing site.

On January 31, 2022, ECDOH opened COVID-19 testing sites at the Jesse Nash Health Center in Buffalo and Erie County Fire Training Academy in Cheektowaga.

ECDOH said the Jesse Nash Health Center site will offer free COVID-19 testing on Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Walk-ins/drive-ups are welcome but appointments will also be accepted, but are not required to test.

The COVID-19 testing site at the Erie County Fire Training Academy is a drive-through that will also accept people without an appointment starting January 31. Days and hours of operation at this site may vary, but you can call (716) 858-2929 before you go to confirm that the site is open.

The tests available at these sites are the COVID-19 PCR test, with results available in 1-3 business days, and rapid COVID-19 ID Now tests, with results available on-site.

For more information, including guidance on which type of COVID-19 test is recommended and when to test, please call the ECDOH COVID-19 Information Line at (716) 858-2929.