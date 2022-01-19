How to sign up for free at-home COVID-19 tests

Each address can get four free tests.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The U.S. government's website to sign up for a free at-home COVID test kit went live on Tuesday. The government is urging Americans to order them now so you have them when you need them.

Signing up for a free COVID-19 test kit from the federal government is easy.

First, you need to know where to go. COVIDtests.gov is the website.

You'll know you're in the right place because it will say "An official website of the United States government" at the top.

Click the blue button that says "order free at-home tests."

That will take you to a page with the U.S. Postal Service banner at the top.

Type in your first and last name, your email address if you'd like to be able to track your package, and your mailing address.

If you live in an apartment, be sure to include your unit number.

Your total for your kit, which will come with four tests, is zero dollars. So you don't have to add any payment information. Click check out now, and your order will be confirmed.

If you typed in your email address, you'll get an email with your order number on it saying once your package ships, you'll get a tracking number and updates on the expected delivery date.

The federal government expects orders to ship starting in late January.

There is a limit of one kit for each residential address, and again, each kit comes with four COVID tests.

Some questions have come up about the website and tests.

Bernie asked on Facebook, "What do you do if you live in apartment house that has four units? I tried and can't get any because someone from another unit already put their name in."

This issue has come up for a lot of people across the country, and a spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service told the Associated Press that if you need help, you can file a service request at emailus.usps.com or you can call the help desk at 1-800-ASK-USPS.

Some people did say they had luck putting their apartment number after their street name instead of in the apartment unit box on the website.

Now to a question from Twitter. This person asked, "Can I be reimbursed for the one I already purchased?"

That answer is a little trickier because it depends. Our Verify Team looked into this and found the answer is yes, if you bought the kits starting January 15 and have private insurance. You will be reimbursed for up to eight tests a month, or more if a doctor approves it, by your private insurance company.

Check before you buy to make sure you're going to a place that's considered in-network. If you go out-of-network, you'll have to file paperwork and you'll only be reimbursed up to 12-dollars for each test.

The State of New York has several testing sites around Western New York. Those sites are generally open until 4 p.m. and take walk-ins, but they're only supposed to be for people who are asymptomatic or have been exposed to someone who tested positive. Erie County also offers rapid and PCR tests. You have to call for an appointment and PCR results take from one to three business days.

Labs, clinics, and pharmacies are also offering tests, so to schedule, you can go through the state's website and there's where you will see if there's a cost and what kind of test it will be. Many of the tests are free or covered by insurance.