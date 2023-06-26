East Aurora company provides update on recovery mission at submersible implosion site

As of Sunday, the Odysseus 6K was on its fourth dive to the spot.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — An East Aurora company is providing an update after its technology found the debris field of a catastrophic implosion of a missing submersible with five passengers.

A deep sea unmanned vessel, Odysseus 6K, that was built, owned, and operated by an East Aurora company, Pelagic Research Services actually found a debris field not far from the Titanic last Thursday.

As of Sunday, the Odysseus 6K was on its fourth dive to the spot.

“We continue to work tirelessly in our support role of this mission, alongside the incredible crew of Horizon Arctic, led by Cpt. Adam Myers,” said Ed Cassano, Project Manager for Subsea Assets aboard the Horizon Arctic and CEO of Pelagic Research Services, who is from East Aurora.

Odysseus 6K's initial dive at the site on Thursday was during the window of viability for a rescue. On this dive the debris field was found.

More dives have been completed as part of an investigation and recovery mission.

“We have been successful in investigating identified objects of interest as instructed by onboard incident command personnel,” Cassano said.

The unmanned vessel's capabilities continue to be utilized.

“This recovery phase is a remarkably difficult and risky operation, especially at this depth,” PRS spokesperson, Jeff Mahoney said in a released statement.

“Given its continuous operation under the incredible atmospheric pressures, temperatures, and environmental stresses, it’s a testament to the skill of the team and the engineering of Odysseus,” Mahoney said.