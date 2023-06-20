East Aurora company sending equipment to aid in search for missing submarine near Titanic wreckage

The equipment was flown out of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A business in Western New York is now involved in the search efforts of the missing submarine in the Atlantic Ocean.

On Tuesday afternoon, equipment was flown out of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport from Pelagic Research Services.

On its website, Pelagic Research Services shared that it has been contacted to help look for the submarine that went missing after an exhibition to the Titanic wreckage.

Pelagic Research Services (PRS) has been contacted by OceanGate Expeditions to provide critical support in the current rescue operation of the submersible Titan in the North Atlantic.

Currently, PRS is in the process of mobilization as quickly and as safely as possible to assist in the search and rescue effort. All questions and inquiries should be directed to OceanGate for all information and updates.

PRS is committed to helping bring the best possible outcome to this situation. Our sincere thoughts and wishes are with the all the families, friends, and rescue personnel of those affected by this emergency.