Downtown Central Library restoring afternoon hours

The announcement came after the Buffalo Peacemakers said they would help the staff keep an eye on teens and other kids.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Central Library is restoring its afternoon weekday hours after cutting back because of misbehaving teens.

“I am pleased to announce that the Central Library will restore regular weekday afternoon hours beginning Monday, March 27. The Library had temporarily reduced public hours by closing at 3:00 p.m. during the week because of escalating safety concerns. The Buffalo Peacemakers, known for their community work to redirect youth into healthy lifestyles, will be inside and on library grounds in an effort to provide support through teen mentoring and programming,” Buffalo & Erie County Public Library Director John Spears said.

Earlier this week, Pastor James Giles from the Buffalo Peacemakers said members of the organization will be taking shifts at the library throughout the week to keep an eye on teens.

“Libraries are here to serve in a safe and welcoming way and I am confident the changes we are making will be effective,” Spears said.