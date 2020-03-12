Donations, SUV help Dujenski family after fatal accident

The family is grateful for a car, donations after losing the mother and a daughter.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are pleased to say that people here in Western New York always come through to help those in need, and we have another perfect example in the wake of a tragic accident affecting a young family.

It was the night of November 25, just before Thanksgiving, and it was a heartbreaking scene for responding sheriff's deputies and other first responders in the town of Royalton.

The Dujenski family of Machias, in Cattaraugus County, with their five children were riding in their minivan when it was struck by a pickup truck. Investigators say the driver of the pickup ran a stop sign.

Danielle Dujenski, 31, was driving the minivan. She was three months pregnant, carrying what would have been her sixth child with her husband, Garrett.

Danielle died in the hospital on Thanksgiving Day. Her 2-year-old daughter, Phoenix, died the night of the accident.

Garrett and their daughter 1-and-a-half years, Cristobel, were released from the hospital.

But the three other Dujenski children, 11-year-old Austin, 9-year-old Robert, and 5-year-old Molly, are all still in critical condition at Oishei Children's Hospital.

The accident investigation continues with a discussion on further charges for the other driver who is cooperating.

A funeral for Danielle Dujenski and her daughter is set for Saturday in Lockport.

But there is now some uplifting news. An SUV, which will replace the family's only now-wrecked car, was donated to surviving husband and father Garrett by a local family owned car dealership, who specifically asked us not to identify them. Orchard Park Police helped install child safety seats.

And two separate Go Fund me accounts for the family have reached more than $29,000 so far.

2 On Your Side reached the children's grateful grandparents in Florida. Robert Frey, Danielle's father, told us this about Garrett: "His biggest need was a vehicle because he had to rely on asking other people for rides to get back and forth to the hospital."

Cheryl Frey added: "What a relief and a burden off his shoulders of going to look for a vehicle instead of spending time with the kids. Their kindness and their generosity has put a lot of comfort in us ... that they're going to be helping my son-in-law and my grandchildren to get through this."