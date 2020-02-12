Father injured in deadly Niagara County crash released from hospital

Garrett Dujenski, 30, has been released from the hospital.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We have an update on the deadly Niagara County crash from the night before Thanksgiving that involved a family with five small children and their parents.

Danielle Dujenski, 31, who was pregnant and driving the family minivan, died from her injuries along with her 2 1/2-year-old daughter Phoenix.

We have confirmed that her husband, Garrett Dujenski, 30, has been released from the hospital. But three other children are still hospitalized with severe injuries and are in critical condition. One of those children had to undergo more surgery Tuesday, according to the family.

Another 2-year-old child is now with a relative.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family who are from Machias, in Cattaraugus County. Donations have now reached over $21,000. The family was en-route home from a visit with friends that evening when the crash occurred.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the crash in which they say another driver in a pickup truck ran a stop sign in the Town of Royalton and struck the family's minivan.