BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo announced Saturday that 2 more priests have been placed on administrative leave.

The diocese said in a statement on their website that, 'After receiving abuse complaints against Msgr. Frederick R. Leising and Father Ronald P. Sajdak, Bishop Richard J. Malone has placed Msgr. Leising and Father Sajdak on administrative leave as an investigation continues.'

The news comes after Father Michael P. Juran was placed on administrative leave earlier this week.

The diocese also says that if you have any information specific to clerical sexual abuse you would like to share, please contact Jackie Joy, our Victim Assistance Coordinator, who can be reached at 716-895-3010.

© 2018 WGRZ