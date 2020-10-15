Developer halts Unity Island solar farm after community concern

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Community pushback about a Unity Island solar farm to service the Buffalo Sewer Authority's main plant has prompted the developer to halt work on the $5 million project.

"It is not prudent that we continue moving forward with the solar array project while the proposed site is in dispute," said Daniel Montante, Montante Solar president. The issue was first raised at a Sept. 8 Buffalo Planning Board meeting, where the project was approved.