Buffalo Medical Group and BlueCross BlueShield reach deal, preserving coverage for thousands of seniors

BUFFALO, N.Y. — BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York has resolved a contract issue with Buffalo Medical Group that preserves coverage for thousands of older adults.
Buffalo Medical Group emailed a letter this week to Medicare Advantage members warning that though the practice remained a participating provider during 2020, the primary care coverage under BCBS would end effective next summer. Coverage for specialists would not be affected.
“As your Primary Care Physician, we want to ensure you understand that this change will mean we will not be contracted with your health plan,” the letter said. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.