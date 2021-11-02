Delaware North looking to fill culinary, operations positions at Highmark Stadium, KeyBank Center

Delaware North, the foodservice partner for the Bills and Sabres, will be holding several job fairs in November to fill culinary and operations positions.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres seasons underway, Delaware North is looking to fill positions at both Highmark Stadium and the KeyBank Center.

Highmark Stadium is looking to hire cashiers, suite runners, servers, line cooks, prep cooks, supervisors, dishwashers and vendors. They're also looking to fill open positions in warehouse operations.

The job fairs for Highmark Stadium will be held on two separate days. The first will be Friday, Nov. 5 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the second will be held Monday, Nov. 8 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Both job fairs will be held at The Bills Store located at One Bills Drive in Orchard Park. Delaware North notes that parking is available in parking lot six off of Abbott Road.

Meanwhile, KeyBank Center is looking to hire cashiers, suite runners, servers, in-seat runners, in-seat servers, cooks, lead cooks, supervisors, dishwashers and vendors. They're also looking to fill open positions in warehouse operations.

The job fairs for KeyBank Center will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Thursday, Nov. 11 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The job fairs will be held at the Lexus Club in KeyBank Center, located at 1 Seymour H. Knox III Plaza. Parking will be available in the arena ramp, according to Delaware North.

Delaware North says it's looking for candidates who are highly motivated and customer-oriented. Those who are hired will receive paid training, free uniforms and meals.