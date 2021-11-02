UPS to hold 'Brown Friday' hiring events

Three-day hiring blitz aims to hire at least 200 seasonal employees for the Buffalo area.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's that time of year again. Time for the UPS to hold its annual 'Brown Friday' event.

The three-day hiring blitz runs this Thursday, November 4 through Saturday, November 6. During that time, the company hopes to hire 200 seasonal employees in the Buffalo area.

"UPS Brown Friday has become an annual tradition," said Chief Human Resources Officer Darrell Ford. "For tens of thousands of Americans, it’s an opportunity to land one of the country’s best seasonal jobs, with the potential to turn into a career. Many of those who attend one of our job fairs through Saturday will be hired by Monday, and many of those hired will be offered permanent jobs when the holidays are over."

UPS points out that over the last three years, about a third of those hired for seasonal package handler jobs were later hired for a permanent position once the holidays were over.

If you are a current UPS employee, the company is offering $200 for every eligible employee referral submitted.

Job fairs are both virtual and in-person. Those unable to attend in person can still apply online.