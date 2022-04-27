DEC announces $4.5 million for new center at UB

The new center will focus on reducing plastic waste.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced on Wednesday that a new center will be built on the University at Buffalo campus.

The center will be for Plastic Recycling Research and Innovation and support crucial work to reduce plastic waste. The university was awarded $4.5 million for this project.

"The reduction of plastics and other waste is critical to creating a cleaner environment and achieving the goals of the New York's ambitious Climate Act," said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. "This State-funded investment will empower one of New York's premier research universities, with their team of faculty and students, to advance creative solutions to bolster the State's world-recognized authority in plastics recycling research and innovation."

The center will provide an expanded academic partnership to help improve plastics recycling by researching the development of secondary recyclable markets in hopes to ease the financial burdens on municipal recycling programs and streamline the recycling process.

According to the news release, the creation of the New York State Center for Plastic Recycling Research and Innovation will expand the existing state-funded academic partnership with the University at Buffalo to conduct plastics recycling research focused on improving source separation quality and marketability.

"The University at Buffalo is committed to addressing regional as well as global environmental challenges through multidisciplinary scholarship and innovation," said Kemper Lewis, dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. "By working with partners such as the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, we will advance the science and technology of plastics recycling while increasing our impact in promoting a healthier and more equitable environment in New York State and beyond."

The DEC said a multidisciplinary team will oversee the center's work by integrating social sciences, economics, communication, engineering, plastics, and materials science.

The center will focus on several tasks:

Mapping the reverse supply for plastics in New York State and deep dive into the structure of the collection, disposal, and recycling industries;

Improving the efficiency of businesses involved in collecting and processing plastics in New York State;

Plastics in natural environments, including microplastics;

Plastics in New York State agriculture/food and medical industries;

Further understanding of contemporary attitudes toward current recycling behaviors; and

Advanced high-speed plastic sorting by molecular contract infrared imaging; and

Fund several academic - and community - based projects.

For more information about the DEC and the state's efforts on waste reduction education click here.