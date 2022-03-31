One World Café: University at Buffalo opens new dining space

One World Café is a new hub for eating, studying and meeting up. It was a $37 million project that doubles the dining space on campus.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo wants to keep more students and staff on campus when they're not in class, but with the student population growing, they were running out of spots to sit or grab a bite to eat.

That changed on Thursday, with One World Café, a new hub for eating, studying and meeting up. It was a $37 million project that doubles the dining space on the North Campus.

There are now 560 seats, with a ton of those much needed outlets for charging phones and laptops. It took two years to build and features five international food stalls, reflecting the diverse group at the University at Buffalo.

"The culinary teams started to test and prefect recipes using our dining halls as test kitchens," according to Eric Blackledge, the executive director UB's campus and dining shops.

"The research and development of these recipes was and is continuous, and the input we received from the students help guide our offerings."