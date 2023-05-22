Deadline to apply to take the Buffalo Police Exam has been extended

The deadline to register for the exam has been extended to the end of the month.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People interested in starting a career in law enforcement will have some more time to apply for the exam in Buffalo.

On Monday, the Buffalo Police Department announced that the deadline to register for the exam has been pushed back to the end of the month. The deadline for the exam was originally Monday, May 22.

At a press conference, city officials said that the deadline was extended after they saw a recent spike in interest. The new deadline would allow those people more time to apply.

The exam is scheduled for Saturday, June 17.

The salary range for an officer is $49,588-$82,646. The Buffalo Police Department benefits include health, dental and vision coverage, vacation/sick pay, retirement plan, and continuing education stipend.

After seeing a recent spike in interest they want to give more people a chance to apply according to @MayorByronBrown. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/abvgbwGUxO — Robert Hackford (@Robert_Hackford) May 22, 2023

To be eligible to take the exam, prospective candidates must meet these requirements:

Must be 19 years old on the date of the exam (June 17). Candidates who reach their 35th birthday on or before June 17 are not eligible.

Any NYS resident can apply, but all candidates who pass the exam must be a City of Buffalo resident 90 days prior to being canvassed for appointment.

Possess a high school diploma, GED, or Equivalency Diploma

Current and valid NYS Driver's License at the time of appointment.