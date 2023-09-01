Damar Hamlin giving back after outpouring of support

Bills safety Damar Hamlin is giving back to first responders, after the community rallied behind him in his time of need.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — By now you've likely heard about the millions of dollars donated to Damar Hamlin's toy drive. As of now, it's collected more than $8.5 million. The drive's original goal was $2,500.

Now, the Bill's safety is giving back.

Damar has come up with "did we win?" shirt, inspired by his first words after waking up in the hospital.

Damar wrote on Twitter, "I want to give back an ounce of the love y'all showed me. Proceeds of this shirt will go to first responders and the UC Trauma Center."

As for the millions for Damar's Chasing M's foundation. A Hamlin family friend says it will have a number of uses.