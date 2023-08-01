Bills-Dolphins wild card game set for Sunday

The Bills and Miami Dolphins will play at 1 p.m. Sunday on wild card weekend as the NFL playoffs get underway.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The opponent had been determined earlier in the day. Now the Bills know when they will open the playoffs next weekend.

The first two matchups were memorable, in part, because of the weather. In Week 3, in the midst of humid conditions, the Bills made some costly mistakes during a 21-19 loss. Then in Week 15, with snow arriving during the fourth quarter, the Bills hung on for a 32-29 victory.

The other AFC playoff matchups include the Los Angeles Chargers visiting the Jacksonville Jaguars at 8:15 p.m. Saturday, and the Baltimore Ravens visiting an AFC North rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, at 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

Both of those games will be on Channel 2.

In the NFC, it will be the Seattle Seahawks at the San Francisco 49ers at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the New York Giants at the Minnesota Vikings at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, and the Dallas Cowboys at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:15 p.m. Monday.

The Bills-Bengals game in Week 17 had major playoff implications in the AFC, so the cancellation of the game due to Damar Hamlin's injury could force some changes depending on playoff results.

The AFC championship game will be played on a neutral site if the Chiefs and Bills reach that point.

Buffalo’s 35-23 win over New England on Sunday coupled with Kansas City’s 31-13 victory at Las Vegas on Saturday means the No. 1 seed Chiefs (14-3) can’t host the conference title game against the Bills (13-3) because the teams played an unequal number of games.